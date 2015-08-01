Diego Costa has handed in a transfer request to Chelsea,

With the Blues signing Alvaro Morata to replace him, the Brazilian is on his way out.

His legal representative, Ricardo Cardoso, said that

“At the moment I don’t want to consider other teams other than Atletico Madrid for his future.”

Diego Costa himself recently claimed that “everyone knew that I have a soft spot for Atletico Madrid”.

The 28-year-old scored 20 Premier League goals last season, playing very convincingly but antagonising Coach Antonio Conte.

Atletico Madrid were rumoured to have offered too little for Costa, who reached a Championship League final in 2014, which they lost to Real Madrid.

Costa wants to guarantee that he will be part of Spain’s Russia 2018 squad next year, and has been told by Conte that he wasn’t a part of his plans.

“we [along with Jorge Mendes, his agent] want to move Diego Costa, we want to tell Chelsea.