Diego Perotti set to extend contract with AS Roma

Italian media outlet Sky Sport report that Diego Perotti will extend his contract with AS Roma until the end of June 2021.



According to the report, Perotti will sign the new contract over the next few hours and extend his current deal that is set to expire at the end of June 2019 where he earns €1,8 million by two years and the new deal will see him earn €2,1 million net per season.



The Argentinian winger who joined Roma from Genoa during the January transfer window of 2016 on a loan deal which was made permanent for a reported fee exceeding €10 million has been in sensational form this season scoring in his last three matches for the Giallorossi, including yesterday against Qarabag where he scored the winner which saw Roma top their group ahead of Chelsea and Atletico Madrid.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)