Diego Simeone laughs off Atletico Madrid exit rumours

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone is being heavily linked with leaving the Vicente Calderon next summer amid interests of Premier League clubs and Inter but the Argentinean tactician has revealed that he’s not going to leave the LaLiga giants at the end of the current campaign.



Talking ahead of Atletico Madrid’s Copa del Rey clash against Las Palmas on Monday, Simeone claimed: “I still have one year left in my contract with Atletico Madrid, which means both players and fans will have to follow me, sustain me or either tolerate me It’s their decision.”



“During the Christmas break I did not watch TV or listened to radio. I spent time with my family and my sons. I had an amazing time with them and I’ve returned with renovated energy looking forward to becoming the new year and moving to the new stadium.”



Atletico Madrid will play the last part of the season at the Vicente Calderon before moving at their new Wanda Metropolitano stadium at the beginning of the 2017/18 campaign.

