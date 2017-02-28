Diego Simeone makes final decision over his Atletico Madrid future
28 February at 23:09Diego Simeone is arguably one of the most wanted managers in Europe. The Argentinian tactician is wanted by many top European clubs including Inter and Juventus in Serie A but El Cholo’s decision over his future will leave potential suitors highly disappointed.
If the report of As.com is accurate, in fact, Simeone has already informed representatives of Atletico Madrid that he will be staying at the club until his contract expires. Simeone’s Atletico Madrid deal runs until summer 2018 and the Argentine boss is determined to stay at the club until the end of his contract.
Atletico Madrid will swap their Vicente Calderon Stadium with the brand new Wanda Metropolitano which will be inaugurated next summer.
Simeone has already told Atletico Madrid representatives that he will be staying at the club regardless the Colchoneros’ final position in the LaLiga table. If Atletico Madrid manage to finish 3rd, they will be qualified for the Champions League group stage.
Competition of Sevilla for the third sport, however, is getting harsh and in case Atleti finish 4th they would be forced to play the Champions League play off in order to qualify for the group stage.
