Disappointed with Real Madrid signing, Zidane demands another
06 January at 17:40It seems that the imminent signing of Kepa will not reinvigorate Real Madrid fans, since he’s being considered a reinforcement for the future. But he is in line with the recent strategy imposed by Florentino Pérez (young signings and, if possible, Spaniards). However, the strategy is beginning to suffer its first serious crisis since being implemented.
Marco Asensio, above all, represented the best example of what was supposed (and is still assumed) to the path at Real Madrid. Others, like Martin Odegaard, Federico Valverde, Sergio Diaz, even Lucas Vázquez, Kovacic or Morata, pre-date the implementation of Perez’s strategy, but they are still young at the end of the day. But the young players who have joined this season still are not at the level that was expected of them or, of course, are not knocking the door of the starting lineup as they the previous ones did. And of all of them, there is one player who stands out the most.
Since joining Los Blancos from Atletico Madrid, Theo Hernandez has disappointed at the Santiago Bernabeu. Now, it appears that his struggles have frustrated manager Zinedine Zidane to the point that he want’s a reinforcement to give Marcelo some rest.
