Disappointing defender makes Real Madrid return

It appears Fabio Coentrão’s Sportng CP stay has come to an end sooner than expected.



As A Bola writes, Sporting Lisbon is not satisfied with the performance of the left back and wants to end the loan deal and send him back to the Merengues immediately.



The Portuguese left back joined Sporting on loan last summer on a deal lasting until June 30th of this year, he is on contract with Real Madrid until 2019. He has appeared 37 times this season across all competitions and has produced one goal and four assists in that span.



Alongside how the club may feel about his performances, Coentrão has found himself a part of the ongoing saga at Sporting that involves the suspension of 19 players. Club president Bruno de Carvalho lashed out at the squad following their defeat to Atlético in the Europa League and when players responded on social media he proceeded to suspend nearly the entire first time.

