Disappointing defender set for Barcelona return as Roma won’t make loan move permanent

Disappointing Roma defender Thomas Vermaelen is set to return to Barcelona at the end of the season as he failed to impress for the giallorossi in the current campaign. The former Arsenal centre-back joined the Serie A side on loan with option to buy but Roma following his disappointing performances in Italy, representatives of AS Roma have decided not to make his loan move permanent.



Sources have told calciomercato.com that the player will make return to the Nou Camp where, however, he’s not likely to be remaining for long time despite his contract with the LaLiga giants expires in June 2019.



The Belgium International is being experiencing his usual physical problems throughout this season and has only managed 10 appearances in all competition.

In addition to that, his mistake against Villareal on Thursday cost AS Roma the game even if the giallorossi have managed to make it through the last-16 stage thanks to their 4-0 win in the first leg of the last-32 stage.

