Disappointing loanee set for January Liverpool return
22 January at 16:40Liverpool loanee Lazar Markovic is failing to impress with Sporting Lisbon, the club he joined on loan last summer, hoping to put an end to the ‘identity crisis’ that had hit the talented Serbian winger during his one-year spell at Liverpool.
Markovic joined the Anfield hierarchy in summer 2014 for € 25 million but failed to impress in his first season at the club with Liverpool that decided to loan him out to Fenerbache for the 2015/16 campaign. Markovic scored just two goals and registered three assists in 21 appearances with the Turkish club last term suggesting that he’s probably not yet ready to gain a starter status at Liverpool.
No coincidence, in fact, that Jurgen Klopp decided to loan him out once against last summer. Markovic has only netted two goals in 14 appearances with Sporting CP so far this season and has played less than half of his club’s games this season. The Liga Sagres giants are extremely disappointed with his performances so much so, according to Record, the Portuguese club are considering sending him back to Liverpool in January.
Sporting CP paid € 1.5 million to sign Markovic on loan last summer and could even receive a refund should they decide to cut short Markovic’s loan spell in January.
