Liverpool loaneeis failing to impress with Sporting Lisbon, the club he joined on loan last summer, hoping to put an end to the ‘identity crisis’ that had hit the talented Serbian winger during his one-year spell at Liverpool.Markovic. Markovic scored just two goals and registered three assists in 21 appearances with the Turkish club last term suggesting that he’s probably not yet ready to gain a starter status at Liverpool.No coincidence, in fact, thatdecided to loan him out once against last summer. Markovic has only netted two goals in 14 appearances with Sporting CP so far this season and has played less than half of his club’s games this season. The Liga Sagres giants are​Sporting CP paid € 1.5 million to sign Markovic on loan last summer and could even receive a refund should they decide to cut short Markovic’s loan spell in January.