Disappointing Tottenham striker linked with shock Galatasaray move
19 January at 15:44Vincent Janssen joined Tottenham for € 22 million from AZ Alkmaar last summer but the former Dutch league’s top scorer has failed to justify his price-tag at the White Hart Lane and Turkish media are linking him with a shock January move to Galatasaray.
The 22-year-old hit-man managed 27 goals in 34 league games last season but has only three goals in 23 appearances with the Spurs this term.
Turkish news outlet Fanatik.com.tr claims Galatasaray are considering placing an official bid to sign the Dutch striker in January transfer window. Janssen, a Holland International, may be tempted to join the Turkish club to increase the number of Dutch footballers currently playing in one of the most important clubs of Istanbul.
Former Inter star Wesley Sneijder is the captain of the Turkish Super Lig giants, with Nigel De Jong and Garry Mendes Rodrigues who are also starring at the Turk Telekom Arena under Jan Olde Riekerink, the Dutch boss who is currently in charge of Galatasaray.
Will Jansen become the next Dutchman to join Galatasaray?
