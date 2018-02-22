Do AC Milan regret not selling Andre Silva for €40 million?
25 February at 11:00AC Milan striker Andre Silva is failing to justify his € 38 million price-tag. The Portuguese joined the San Siro hierarchy in the summer but has only scored eight goals in 30 appearances so far this season.
The former Porto star has yet to score his first Serie A goal and his future at the San Siro is now in serious doubt.
Earlier this week, Calciomercato.com had exclusively reported that Andre Silva’s agent Jorge Mendes attended AC Milan-Ludogorets at the San Siro.
Andre Silva started the game but, yet again, failed to impress. Mendes had a meeting with Marco Fassone trying to solve the complicated situation of the disappointing Portuguese striker.
According to our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan rejected a € 40 million bid from China in the January transfer window.
The rossoneri opted to keep the player in Milan till the end of the season but his price-tag is now drastically decreasing. Will AC Milan regret not selling their disappointing star when they had a chance?
