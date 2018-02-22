Arsenal could be running out of candidates to take over from Arsene Wenger, if the Times are to be believed.

The North London side will be without the Frenchman next season, as he announced his retirement last week.

Yet one of the prime names to take over, Jogi Low, is likely out because he will be wiped out after the World Cup. The World Cup winner in 2014 tends to take long summer breaks after major tournaments.

Another name, that of Diego Simeone, is also apparently out of the running. Repeatedly linked to Arsenal, Thomas Tuchel appears to be on the verge of signing with Paris Saint-Germain.

Juventus are unwilling to let go of Max Allegri, a Coach who has impressed the Gunners with his strong performances in Europe.

The one name that the Times claims is still in the running is that of Luis Enrique, but it’s hard to say what is going on with the Spaniard. Chelsea were reportedly put off by his unwillingness to commit.