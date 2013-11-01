How much blame does Monchi deserve for Roma’s free fall?

It’s hard to believe, but a club that has topped a Champions League group that included Chelsea and Atletico Madrid is in crisis only weeks after their European triumph. A series of 10 disappointing results have resulted in them dropping out of the Scudetto race, and even out of a Serie A Champions League spot.



Unsurprisingly, fans have stormed social media sites throwing blame in many directions. Most of that has been directed towards manager Eusebio di Francesco, who is out of favor with the Giallorossi after only half-a-season in charge.



Fans have complained about his insistence of using a 4-3-3 formation despite, what fans claim, is a roster not built for such a shape. They’ve watched, helplessly, as the manager has put Patrik Schick on the right wing where he’s looked incredibly uncomfortable. They see Maxime Gonalons being trudged onto the pitch, only to watch him make unforced errors.



However, as Roma’s struggles increase, so has the pressure on new sporting director Monchi. The Spaniard was in charge of an €80+ million summer spending spree which brought Schick, Gregoire Defrel, and Cengiz Under to Rome. However, all of those players have failed to make an impact on a season that is rapidly slipping away.



They expect an active winter market from him to help shore up holes on the field and the bench. If di Francesco is improbably sacked, and Roma continue to struggle, it’ll be Monchi in front of the firing line.