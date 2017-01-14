Domenico Berardi: Liverpool eye talented €25m winger
14 January at 16:55Domenico Berardi is a top transfer target of both Inter and Juventus in Italy but the Serie A duo will face huge competition to sign the talented winger next summer as Liverpool have also joined the race to sign the talented € 22-year-old winger next summer.
According to a report of the Gazzetta di Modena, Jurgen Klopp has added the exciting winger to his Liverpool transfer shopping list for the 2017/18 campaing.
Berardi is one of Italy’s most promising footballers. He has 40 goals in 93 Serie A games but despite a stunning start to the season this is the worse top-flight campaign he’s having so far in his career due to a knee injury which has kept him out of action for over three months. The Italian starlet returned to action last week-end and is been heavily linked with leaving Sassuolo in the summer as many top European clubs want to sign him.
In case Sassuolo give him green light to leave in the summer, Liverpool would be among the clubs willing to welcome the player’s services. Sassuolo's asking price is now in the region of € 25 million but the player's price-tag is likely to raise before the summer transfer window begins.
Share on