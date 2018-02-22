Jose Mourinho is set to go shopping in Catalonia to buy three players,

The Spanish daily claims that he is interested in signing Andre Gomes, as well as Marc-Andre Ter Stegen and Samuel Umtiti.

The latter is the option most known to the media, seeing as the Frenchman has a release clause of €60 million, which Barca likely won’t be able to officially increase until the beginning of next season because of Financial Fair Play issues.

The best Barca can do is get the former Lyon man to agree informally to a new deal, but one that he can only sign in 2018-2019.

With Barca spending a massive €160 million on Philippe Coutinho of Liverpool, they could do with some cash. Were United to lose David De Gea to Real Madrid, Mourinho would want Ter Stegen, who has done very well between the sticks in Spain. Though his clause is set at 180m, the Special One thinks he can get him for €100m.

The other option, Andre Gomes, has failed to do anything of consequence in Catalonia, even with the arrival of new Coach Ernesto Valverde.