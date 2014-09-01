Former Juventus midfielder has released a very interesting interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport ahead of theEverybody is waiting for Lionel Messi and Paulo Dybala’s face to face but the former Netherland star believes that the comparison is not right.“If you want to hurt Dybala, continue with these comparisons,” Davids said.“We have to leave him to grow in peace. Juve have an incredible talent on their hands, but he doesn’t need to have too much pressure loaded on him. Messi’s crown is heavy, right now he’s on another level. He gets dozens of goals per year, especially in the decisive games. Dybala will grow more and more, but there’s still a long way to go.”