Donald Trump may control the future of Inter
25 September at 13:25Like the fate of the world, the President of The United States, Donald Trump, may hold the future successes of Inter Milan in his very hands. This weekend, it was revealed his 11-year-old son, Barron, had joined MLS side DC United’s youth team after his profile was listed on the organization's website.The owner of DC United is Erick Thohir, the president of Inter.
According to Corriere dello Sport, a future move to the San Siro is a potential possibility for the child of the reality TV show host turned leader of the free world. Soccer is not the only connection between the Trumps and Inter. Before striking a deal with Suning Commerce Group, the club turned to the Proto Group, which included Trump, and would have potentially seen Diego Simeone behind the bench. But, as many of his business transactions have, the potential sale never materialized.
That was not the first time “The Donald” flirted with sports. He also, unsuccessfully, tried to buy the Glasgow Rangers, failed at creating an American Football league to rival the NFL, and has appeared at Wrestlemania. In fact, this was not the only news relating to soccer and Trump this weekend. On Twitter, his favorite form of communication, he attacked Stephen Curry and NFL players, who peacefully protested the treatment of minorities in America. It should be noted, that during NFL games on Sunday, after Trump’s tweets, more players took part in protests than ever before.
