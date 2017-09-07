Done deal: AC Milan out cast set for imminent exit as agent flies to Turkey
07 September at 14:35The Turkish transfer window is still open and AC Milan are using it to finalize one last negotiation. According to Sky Sport, in fact, the rossoneri midfielder José Sosa has agreed to join Trabzonspor making return to Turkey after his one year spell at the San Siro.
According to the Italian broadcasters the player has given his green light to move to Turkey and will join his new club for the next three years. Sosa is going to earn € 5 million-a-year in Turkey whilst AC Milan will cash approximately € 6 million.
Sosa had joined the rossoneri for € 7 million one year ago but the 32-year-old failed to impress during his debut season at AC Milan and the rossoneri have decided to sell him.
The player’s agent is flying to Turkey where he will sign the papers and finalize Sosa’ return to Turkey. The former Napoli and Bayern Munich flop, in fact, had been playing for Besiktas from 2014 t0 2015 and was named the best player of the Turkish league for the 2014/15 campaign.
