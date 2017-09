The Turkish transfer window Sky Sport, According to in fact, the rossoneri midfielder José Sosa has agreed to join Trabzonspor making return to Turkey after his one year spell at the San Siro.According to the Italian broadcasters the playerSosa is going to earn € 5 million-a-year in Turkey whilst AC Milan will cash approximately € 6 million.Sosa had joined the rossoneri for € 7 million one year ago but theand the rossoneri have decided to sell him.The player’s agent is flying to Turkey where he will sign the papers and finalize Sosa’ return to Turkey.and was named the best player of the Turkish league for the 2014/15 campaign.