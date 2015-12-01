Done deal as Falcinelli joins Fiorentina and Babacar joins Sassuolo: the details

It was talked about a lot yesterday as it is now a done deal: Khouma Babacar will be joining Sassuolo as Diego Falcinelli joins Fiorentina. Babacar will be joining Sassuolo on a loan deal with an obligation to buy at the end of the season. On the other hand, Falcinelli's move to Fiorentina is also on a loan but with an option to buy come summer time. This is a swap deal that can help both sides as they both seem to be very excited to welcome their new players.



Babacar appeared in appeared in 20 games for Fiorentina this season (only 3 starts) as he scored 5 goals in all competitions. He should get to see more playing time at Sassuolo as his physical presence could be a big asset for them. Falcinelli on the other hand appeared in 23 games for Sassuolo as he scored 3 goals on the season. If Falcinelli doesn't perform in Florence in the coming months, there is a chance that both Babacar and Falcinelli end up being teammates at Sassuolo come summer time...