Done deal: AS Roma complete signing of former Sunderland midfield target

AS Roma have completed the signing of Clement Grenier from Lyon. The player is flying to Rome and will undergo medical with the giallorossi tomorrow. Grenier, 26, has yet to put pen to paper on his new contract but the deal is basically done as the Serie A giants have an agreement with both the Ligue1 side and their footballer who has been struggling with game time this season.



Grenier was a transfer target of Sunderland last summer but the Premier League side failed to find agreement with Lyon.



The French footballer joins AS Roma on loan with option to buy and will undergo medical with AS Roma tomorrow before taking part to his first training session with the team that currently sits second in the Serie A table just one point behind Juventus but with one less game than the defending Serie A champions.



Grenier has only registered six appearances with Lyon so far this season and hopes to get some more regular game time in Rome.

