Barcelona have announced the signing of promising Uruguayan defender Santiago Bueno from Peñarol, for an undisclosed transfer fee. The U20 Uruguay International is currently on International duty at the South American Sub20. He’s a compatriot and teammate of next Juventus signing Rodrigo Bentancur who will undergo his medical at the end of the tournament but will be joining the Serie A giants at the end of the season.

Santiago Bueno can either player ace centre-back or centre midfielder. He will initially be joining Barcelona B squad as he had been training with the Peñarol senior team but has never made his senior debut in an official game.

The 18-year-old Uruguayan starlet has 16 appearances and one goal with U20 Uruguay national team. He will be joining Barcelona once the South American Youth Football Championship comes to an end. U20 Uruguay national team are leading the final stage table with three points in one game as they were the only team to win their debut game in the second and final stage of the competition.