Done deal: Germany striker has Bayern Munich medical
18 December at 18:50Bayern Munich are reported to have completed the signing of Robert Lewandowski’s back-up, reports claim.
The Poland star had urged the club to sign a new centre forward in the January transfer window and according to reports the Germans have completed the signing of Sandro Wagner, from Hoffenheim.
The German is a product of Bayern Munich academy but left the Allianz Arena in summer 2007 to join Duisburg. The 30-year-old has also played for Werder Bremen, Kaiserslautern Herta and Darmstadt.
According to Kicker, the player will only cost Bayern Munich € 12 million. Wagner has had his medical with Bayern Munich and his signing will be announced next week.
The 30-year-old has six goals and four assists in 17 appearances in all competitions so far this season and he arrives at the Allianz Arena to become the main replacement for Robert Lewandowski who is the only centre forward currently under contract with the Bundesliga giants.
