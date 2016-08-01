Done deal: Juventus midfielder completes China switch

Juventus midfieler Hernanes can be considered a new player of Chinese Super League club Hebei Fortune. The deal it’s not official yet, but an announcement of the Serie A giants is expected in the next few hours. Juventus have reached economic agreement with Hebei Fortune with the Chinese side that will pay € 10 million to lure the former Inter and Lazio midfielder from the J Stadium.



The Chinese transfer window shuts at the end of the month which means Hernanes will be immediately moving to China. The 31-year-old midfielder will sign a two-year, €9 million-a-year deal and will leave Juventus after a one-year and a half spell at Juventus. He has scored two goals in 35 appearances in that time.



​Hernanes will be joining some more former European stars at Hebei Fortune given that the likes of Ezequiel Lavezzi and Gervinho moved to the Chinese Super League club last year. Former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini is currently in charge of Hebei Fortune.

