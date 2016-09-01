Done Deal: Juventus sign promising Italian winger

Juventus have found economic agreement with Serie B club Ascoli to sign promising Italian winger Riccardo Orsolini, a former Napoli and AC Milan target. The rossoneri retired from the race to sign Orsolini one month ago when the Chinese consortium Sino-Europe did not give Fassone green light to enter transfer talks to sign the player whilst Napoli have been challenging the current Serie A leaders until the very end of negotiations, but could not manage to sign the promising footballer who has agreed to terms with the Old Lady.



Orsolini, 19, has four goals and as much assists in 21 Serie B appearances so far this season. Juventus are set to complete the signing of the talented winger on Monday when Orsolini is expected to put pen to paper on his agreement with Juventus. The player will remain on loan at Ascoli until the end of the season. The bianconeri will pay € 4.5 million plus add-ons, Napoli had offered almost as much as Juventus, but the Old Lady had made contact with Ascoli in advance, not to mention that the player prefers a move to the J Stadium rather than a transfer at the San Paolo.

