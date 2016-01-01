Done deal: Milan get Ocampos from Genoa via Marseille

There were a lot of talk about negotiations between Milan and Marseille for Ocampos but in the end it is now a done deal. The deal will be official once he undergoes his medicals and signs his contract but Genoa-Marseille and Milan have found an agreement. Ocampos will be in Milan tonight as he will undego his medicals tomorrow morning.



Ocampos was on loan with an option to buy at Genoa as this formula will remain the same once the player goes to Milan (on a dry loan). The buy-back clause in Genoa's favor will remain the same (based on how many goals he scores) but the difference is that Marseille will now get 25% of any future re-sale of the player.



The deal was also confirmed by the player's agent Pablo Sabbag as he talked to Calciomercato.com's Daniele Longo.



Ocampos is now set to become Milan's third January addition, after Marco Storari and Gerard Deulofeu. Milan's next game will be against Sampdoria at the San Siro in Milan.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)