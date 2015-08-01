Real Madrid midfielder, the LaLiga giants have announced through their official website. The 23-year-old midfielder had moved from the Brazilian club to Real Madrid in January 2015 for € 13 million.Lucas Silva has failed to impress during his two-year spell at the Santiago Bernabeu having only played nine games with the Merengues in all competitions.The Brazilian has returned to his old club on loan and will remain in his native country until 2018.​Real Madrid have confirmed the loan exit of the Brazilian midfielder with official announcements published on the club’s official website and social media.It is not the first time that Lucas Silva leaves Real Madrid on loan as in the previous campaign he moved to Marseille in a temporary deal, registering 33 appearances in France. In January 2015, Lucas Silva was also a transfer target of Arsenal, but the Brazilian rejected a move to Arsenal to move the Santiago Bernabeu instead.