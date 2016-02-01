Done deal: Watford complete signing of promising Venezuelan defender
30 March at 17:35Watford’s signing of U20 Venezuela International William Velazquez is a done deal, according to reports in South America.
The talented centre-back impressed Watford scouts during the U20 South American championship. The 19-year-old has 12 appearances in all competition with his club Estudiantes de Caracas making his senior debut almost one year ago.
The Venezuelan has imposed himself as one of the best defenders of the U20 South American Championship convincing Watford to enter transfer talks and complete his signing in record time.
El Nacional fails to unveil the player’s transfer fee but claims the 19-year-old will be joining Udinese on loan in the summer as representatives of the Premier League side want him to begin his European career in Serie a.
Watford and Udinese are owned by the Pozzo family. Mathias Renegie, Sven Kums and Gabriele Angella travelled the same path last summer as they completed loan moves from Watford to Udinese. William Velzquez’s will also join the Serie A club on a season loan deal before making return to Watford after his first European spell.
