Just a few months ago it seemed as though Juventus would be one of the clubs chasing the signature of AC Milan and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.



The youngster looked to be on his way out of the Rossoneri and Turin was a destination believed to be near the top of his wish-list.

Now however, Donnarumma is no longer a priority on the transfer market for the Bianconeri despite reports claiming that the Old Lady would be ready to invest €30/40M on the player who turns 19 later this month.



Juventus plans to continue to work with current shot-stopper Wojciech Szczesny, who is now likely to be Gianluigi Buffon’s successor should the legendary custodian retire at the end of the current campaign.



Donnarumma’s agent, Mino Raiola, continues to talk to Paris Saint-Germain and other big name clubs but Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta and Sporting Director Fabio Paratici will only be taking a watching brief in developments, should there be any in the summer.