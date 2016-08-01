Donnarumma: Barcelona ready to splash the cash for AC Milan teenage goalkeeper
28 December at 22:00AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is a transfer target of every top European club out there and according to Le10Sport Barcelona are obviously interested in welcoming the player’s services at the end of the current campaign.
Donnarumma turns 18 on the 25th of February, but has already been playing as the rossoneri first-choice goalkeeper for the last 14 months. Last week, during the penalty kick session of the Italian Super Cup final against Juventus, he saved the last penalty of the bianconeri kicked by Argentinian star Paulo Dybala.
The French news outlet reports that Barcelona manager Luis Enrique is a long time admirer of the 17-year-old sensation who has yet to find an economic agreement with AC Milan to extend his stay at the San Siro. According to various reports in Italy, the player’s agent Mino Raiola wants to know identities and plans of new AC Milan owners before committing the future of his client to the San Siro outfit.
The future of Donnarumma at AC Milan, however, is not believed to be under threat, unless Chinese buyers postpone the closing date once again.
