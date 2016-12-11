Donnarumma, Calhanoglu, new system: Gattuso discusses AC Milan issues

AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso talked to assembled media on Saturday afternoon ahead of the rossoneri AC Milan clash against Hellas Verona, the same club they’ve beaten in Coppa Italia earlier this week. One of the biggest issues at the San Siro right now is the future of Gigio Donnarumma.



“I like to be honest with my footballers”, Gattuso said.



“When somebody is doing everything possible to recover from an injury, when a teammate helps you, that’s what I mean when I talk about a locker-room. I was a footballer, I am honest with my players and I want them to be honest with me. I have to make choices, that’s my job. I don’t like to explain my players why I am playing someone else. Everybody can make mistake, it’s part of our job.”



“Verona is tough to play away, this kind of game is a sort of nightmare in the history of AC Milan. It’s not going to be the same game of last Wednesday, it’s going to be a very difference match.”



“What I want for the future? More serenity and talk about something else than only Donnarumma and Uefa.”



“I decided to swap to a four-man defence but I didn’t discuss about it with any member of the team, just two or four of them. I watched the videos of the Rijeka and Benevento games with my staff and I didn’t like some movements.”



“Calhanoglu? If he is fit, he can play everywhere. He has some amazing technical skills. He can play in midfield or in attack, he has quality he must be fit again. Rodriguez? I like the way he is playing.”



“Borini? Iove his mentality, he is always focused. Someone is surprised of his new role [full-back], but I see it everyday and it’s not a surprise.”

