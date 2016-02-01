Donnarumma earns first Italy start aged 18

Netherlands host Italy at the Amsterdam Arena for an International friendly tonight. The hosts lost a key World Cup Qualification tie last week as they faced 2-0 away defeat at hands of Bulgaria. Italy, on the other hand sealed the three points winning 2-0 against Albania with goals came courtesy of Daniele De Rossi and Ciro Immobile.



Holland’s boss Danny Blind was sacked after the Netherland’s defeat last week. His assistant Fred Grim will manage the team tonight.



AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma replaces Gig Buffon in goal with the rossoneri defender Romagnoli who is also included in the startling lineup alongside Juve stars Bonucci and Rugani. PSG star Verratti starts in midfield with Eder and Immobile up front. Man Utd outcast Darmian starts as left winger in Ventura’s 3-5-2.



That’s Italy’s confirmed starting lineup



ITALY (3-4-1-2): Donnarumma; Rugani, Bonucci, Romagnoli; Zappacosta, Parolo, De Rossi, Darmian; Verratti; Eder, Immobile. Coach: Ventura

