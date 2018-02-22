Donnarumma explains why he apologized after insane save against Napoli
16 April at 20:15AC Milan goalkeeper Gigio Donnarumma has provided explanation for the video that showed him apologize after the insane last-minute save against Napoli yesterday.
“Sorry uncle”, Donnarumma says in the video in Neapolitan dialect. “I wanted to take my hand off but I couldn’t, I didn’t do it on purpose.”
Donnarumma's video denied Napoli from taking the three points at the San Siro and allowed Juventus to move six points clear of the azzurri on top of the table after the bianconeri win over Sampdoria.
The video became viral in Italy and Donnarumma has just posted his own video on Facebook to explain the previous one.
“Hello everybody. First of all I want to say that there was a misunderstanding. The video was a private one and I don’t know how it became public. I work for AC Milan and I always do my best for the club. The video you saw is only a joke between my uncle and I. I have nothing against Napoli, it was just a thing between me and him. I am sorry for the misunderstanding. I like Napoli and I have nothing against the club. Naples is the city I love.”
Watch the original videos in the gallery
