Donnarumma father admits AC Milan fans have hurt them
29 December at 17:30Following AC Milan’s triumph over arch rival Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia edition of the Derby della Madonnina, Alfonso Donnarumma spoke to La Repubblica about his feelings afterwards.
The father of Rossoneri goalkeepers Gianluigi and Antonio admitted this season has been very difficult on the entire family as they’ve endured the wrath of many unhappy Milan fans.
“It's a great satisfaction because there was so much bitterness for how we were treated on the human level,” he told the publication.
Antonio was elevated from third-string goalkeeper to first following the late scratch of his brother Gigio. In his debut for the side, the most-expensive backup in football shutout the Nerazzurri. Fans have been bitter about his million Euro salary simply for having the same name as his uber-talented brother.
“Certain judgments are bad, especially when they come not from fans, but from people of the football world . I have always been calm, I have never had doubts about the qualities of Antonio. He had a difficult career, but I always knew he was good. After the match we were all very happy.”
Go to comments