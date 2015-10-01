AC Milan want to extend the contract of their goalkeeping star Gianluigi Donnarumma whose current deal is set to expire in June 2018. The 18-year-old shot-stopper is the most promising goalkeeper in the International football panorama, not to mention that he’s already tested at a senior level.



His agent Mino Raiola is listening to offers of various big clubs including those of Manchester City and Manchester United. Pep Guardiola has recently praised the product of the rossoneri academy and there will be many transfer speculations in the summer if Donnarumma fails to sign a new contract.



AC Milan’s DS Marco Fassone revealed yesterday that the club has already approved a € 120 capital raising. The club can already use € 60 million using the other half in case of necessity in the future.







La Gazzetta dello Sport reports AC Milan’s summer budget will be around € 150 million with 5-6 new players who will be joining the San Siro.



​Gigio Donnarumma will also benefit from AC Milan’s capital raising. The 18-year-old goalkeeper will be offered a new € 3.5 million-a-year deal but the club seem not intentioned to match offers made by other clubs. Donnarumma would be open to sign a contract extension with AC Milan, but Mino Raiola is in no rush. Our Twitter users believe Donnarumma will sign a contract extension with the club.