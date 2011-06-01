Donnarumma: "I am an AC Milan fan"

AC Milan goalkeeper Gigio Donnarumma was also present during the Christmas party the Rossoneri held for their youth team players.



The young goalkeeper answered questions from the children starting by wishing them a merry christmas before stating that: "I have thought about this a lot and I would love to score a goal but up until now I have only conceded. I have always dreamed of this but id I go forward it means that we are losing so I think it is better that I stay where I am."



In conclusion Donnarumma was asked who his idol was growing up to which he replied: "I am a Milan fan so I have to say Christian Abbiati."



This statement comes after the Rossoneri faithful displayed a banner telling him to leave after his agent reportedly stated that he was under moral violence when signing the extension contract this past summer. Donnarumma himelf denied having said this via his official instagram post.

