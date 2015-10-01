Donnarumma: "I have a 4 year contract with AC Milan"

After having played again for AC Milan in their 1-1 draw away at Fiorentina, Gigio Donnarumma spoke to Premium Sport to share his thoughts on the match and on his future at the club.



Donnarumma began by talking about the match stating: "There was a good reaction after going a goal down. We did well to fight back and earn an equaliser."



The youngster was asked about if he would leave Milan in January saying that: "I have a four-year contract and I am happy here. It’s wonderful to reach 100 games with Milan."



Donnarumma was injured for Wednesday’s 1-0 Coppa Italia Quarter-Final victory over Inter, when his brother Antonio made his senior Milan debut giving a matchwinning performance which Gigio commented on saying "I am very proud of Antonio, as he made sure he was ready when called upon."



Many people questioned if Donnarumma really was injured this past week following the fall out he had with the fans the week before when the Curva Sud held banners telling him to leave.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)