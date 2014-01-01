Donnarumma is already better than Buffon ? Here are his numbers....
14 March at 23:00Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma is already a star and he is only 18 years old. According to Squawka, Donnarumma is already one of the top goalkeepers in the world this season as his stats with Milan are pretty impressive. Squawka compares some of his stats with other world class keepers and as we can see, he is doing very well for a youngster.
He has a 3.29 save per game percentage which is comparable to Neuer's percentage (3.23) and much higher than Buffon's (2.35), Courtois' (2.26) and De Gea's (2.00). He does have a higher number of goals conceded per game and less clean-sheets thans some of these keepers but Milan aren't on the same level as Bayern Munich, Juventus, Chelsea or Manchester United for example. Out of these 5 keepers, he is the one who has the highest amount of punches, catches and clearances per game as he is asked to do a lot with Milan. In terms of passes, he is second to Neuer (20.91) as Donnarumma averages 20.32 passes per game which is higher than all of the other keepers.
Donnarumma still needs to grow but he is becoming a world class keeper. Milan fans will surely hope that the rossoneri club hold on to him for some time...
Go to comments