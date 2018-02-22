"My save on Milik? I don't know if this will be the decider for Juventus in the Scudetto race. I hope that Napoli will fight until the end. It was a nice save. Goalkeepers can have ups and downs, I always try to do everything as I've always done, we have goals to reach," said Donnarumma.

"The transfer market? I don't know anything. Reina as my backup? I don't know, he's a great goalkeeper and it will be tough competition. I do everything for this shirt.

"I was sad to hear the Napoli fans cheering against me. Every game I watch them I want them to win. Napoli is the team of my hometown."