‘Donnarumma’s AC Milan future depends on him’ says Montella

AC Milan boss Vincenzo Montella has released an interview with Repubblica to talk about his time at the club. Montella was appointed as the rossoneri boss last summer and is being doing a pretty good job at the club having won their first trophy in the last five years.



The Italian tactician was asked many things, including the future of Donnarumma at the club. The promising goalkeeper turns 18 tomorrow but has yet to reach economic agreement with his club over a contract extension.



“Donnarumma is an intuition of Mihajlovic I am only continuing his job. The club should keep Donnarumma but he knows he is in a dominant position in terms of contract negotiations. He’s very young and his future at the club depends on him really.”



​Montella also talked about other youngsters under contract with AC Milan, like for example Manuel Locatelli: “He’s impressing”, Montella said. “Both him and Donnarumma have great personality and it’s surprising given that we are building a brand new team.”

