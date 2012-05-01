Donnarumma’s AC Milan future in serious doubt as Raiola slams potential new owners

Gigio Donnarumma’s agent Mino Raiola has released an interview with Radio Crc and this is no good news for AC Milan fans as the powerful Italian agent has slammed Chinese consortium Sino-Europe which have been failing to complete the club’s takeover despite being in talks for almost one year now.



Raiola has compared the situation of Inter Milan and the one of AC Milan saying: “There are one billion Chinese and of course they are not all the same. Inter owners are serious people. I’ve met them and they have clear ideas. They want to take Inter back to the top and they can do it because they have lot of money available.”



“I don’t know AC Milan potential owners, they make themselves look like idiots. It’s not a good situation, I hope they will take over at the club and do important things but I do not believe that.”



"It's easy to talk about Donnarumma. I have an agreement with Galliani, I won't be talking about Donnarumma. He must only do his job, but I have to do mine."


