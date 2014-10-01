AC Milan keeper Gigio Donnarumma has reacted to the latest transfer speculations sharing a social media message ahead of the rossoneri home game against Atalanta. The 18-year-old has been hugely criticized for his agent’s choice to request the cancellation of his contract with the rossoneri following ‘moral abuse’ by the club. AC Milan fans hit out at the Italian goalkeeper during AC Milan-Verona and everybody is now waiting to see how the rossoneri fans will welcome their star today.







Meantime Donnarumma has shared a social media message that plays down transfer links. “Forza Milan”, is the message shared by the goalkeeper on Instagram who hopes their fans will not boo him today.

