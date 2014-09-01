‘Donnarumma snubbed Inter and Juve’ says father

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma turns 18 tomorrow but he has yet to reach economic agreement over his first pro contract with the rossoneri. The goalkeeper’s father Alfonso has released an interview with La Stampa revealing why his son decided to join the San Siro hierarcy when he was only 14.



“Inter and Juventus wanted him but he moved to AC Milan to stay with his brother Antonio who was playing in the rossoneri youth team”, Donnarumma’s father said.



“He’s always supported AC Milan and I’ve always supported AC Milan too. I painted my first motorbike in black and red. My wife supports Napoli.”



“When Gigio told us he would have made senior debut with AC Milan we couldn’t believe him. He called home saying: ‘Mum, dad, I’m playing tomorrow, are you coming over? We thought it was a joke, we couldn’t understand what was going on, we only needed train tickets to go to Milan.”

