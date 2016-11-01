Donnarumma to Juve? Here is what Allegri had to say on the matter...

Juventus are set to take on Mihajlovic's Torino in a Coppa Italia quarter-final derby game. Here is what Allegri had to say ahead of this game as he also discussed Gigio Donnarumma's future :



"Donnarumma to Juventus? Szczesny is Buffon's successor. I have already said this and I will repeat myself, we have a ton of faith in the Polish keeper. I really think that the Juve management made the right call when they decided to acquire him. Buffon and Szczesny have a great understanding as they respect each-other very much so. Donnarumma is an AC Milan player, he still has a long road ahead of him. We are happy with our current situation...".



Donnarumma has so far appeared in 25 games for AC Milan on the season as his future has been a very hot topic of late. The young Italian keeper did state that he still has a multi-year deal contract with the rossoneri club but reports are stating that his agent Mino Raiola is pushing for an eventual departure....