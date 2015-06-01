Donsah's agent: 'Tomorrow I will meet with Roma, he would be happy to join them'

Godfred Donsah's agent (Oliver Arthur) confirmed to Pagineromaniste.com that Roma are interested in his client, here is what he had to say on the matter: "No official offers yet? Exactly, I am not aware of any official offers as of now. I am currently in Germany but tomorrow I will be in Italy to have discussions with Roma. They have already had discussions with my Italian partner. As I said, tomorrow I will meet with Roma and maybe even Bologna. Would he like to move to Rome? I haven't spoken with Godfred over the past few hours since he is concentrated on their game versus Cagliari but I think that he would be very happy to join a club like Roma".



Roma are currently second in the Italian Serie A standings as they are 1 point off leaders Juventus ( who do have a game in hand). Donsah is currently playing with Bologna in the Italian Serie A league.