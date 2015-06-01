Donsah's agent: 'Tomorrow I will meet with Roma, he would be happy to join them'
26 January at 19:39Godfred Donsah's agent (Oliver Arthur) confirmed to Pagineromaniste.com that Roma are interested in his client, here is what he had to say on the matter: "No official offers yet? Exactly, I am not aware of any official offers as of now. I am currently in Germany but tomorrow I will be in Italy to have discussions with Roma. They have already had discussions with my Italian partner. As I said, tomorrow I will meet with Roma and maybe even Bologna. Would he like to move to Rome? I haven't spoken with Godfred over the past few hours since he is concentrated on their game versus Cagliari but I think that he would be very happy to join a club like Roma".
Roma are currently second in the Italian Serie A standings as they are 1 point off leaders Juventus ( who do have a game in hand). Donsah is currently playing with Bologna in the Italian Serie A league.
