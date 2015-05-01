Dortmund, Aubameyang was called up for their game against Freiburg

As the January transfer window comes to an end, there is still some uncertainties out there.



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's future is in heavy doubt as he has been reported to being close to joining Arsene Wenger's Arsenal. The Gabon international had been excluded from Borussia Dortmund's last two games but Stoger decided to re-insert him into his call-ups for Borussia Dortmund's upcoming game against Freiburg. Here is what the coach had to say on the matter as he spoke to German the press: "Aubameyang? Well he worked hard all week. When he is focused, he is a very important player within our team...". Can this be a sign of peace between Aubameyang and the club? Perhaps but it is still early to tell...



The Gabon international appeared in 27 games on the season as he scored 22 goals and added 3 assists so far in 2017-18. He is a crucial player for the German club but it is his off the field issues that have caused problems of late ...