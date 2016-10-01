Ahead of his side’s German Super Cup clash with Bayern Munich this weekend, Borussia Dortmund coach Peter Bosz is remaining calm about the future of one of his star players despite constant speculation regarding his departure from the club.

The player in question is French attacking midfielder Ousmane Dembele who continues to be linked with a move to Barcelona. With the Catalan giants now in possession of almost £200M from the sale of Neymar, new boss Ernesto Valverde is looking to add top quality reinforcements to his squad this summer.





With their chase for Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho running into problems, the 20-year-old looks to be the player that Valverde will turn to to bolster his attacking options. Bosz however, is not concerned as he explained to reporters that ; “If I were to dwell on everything that might happen then I'd sleep badly at night.”

"A lot can happen all of the time. Neymar's in the news now, but it will all continue until the end of August. Mbappe (also linked with Barca) will most likely switch clubs and also cost a lot of money."