Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund have moved quickly to quash reports that Arsenal have made an approach for coach Thomas Tuchel.



Reports last week suggested that the 43-year-old had been sounded out by the Gunners to replace Arsene Wenger at the end of the season however, these reports now seem to be false and the club have been quick to confirm this.





The Mirror quotes CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke who has explained that; ““It is a fact that nobody from Arsenal called us. We’re taking about completely fictional stuff here. Some day in May we will sit down and analyse this season. He is still under contract here for another year. That's why I don't understand all the speculation."

Tuchel took over the reins at Signal Iduna Park in the summer of 2015 and has impressed many observers with his attacking style of play which saw his side top their Champions League group ahead of Real Madrid.