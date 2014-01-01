Dortmund CEO reveals reason behind club's struggles

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has suggested April's attack on the club's team bus could have had some effect on their current crisis on the pitch.



Having won 19 points from their first seven matches this season, Dortmund have since collapsed and only picked up two points from their last six Bundesliga games, while they have already crashed out of the Champions League.



As Dortmund continues to back head coach Peter Bosz for now, Watzke has said that April's attack on the team bus could still have a negative effect on the team. Three explosions rocked the team bus on April 11 as the players and staff travelled from their team hotel, severely injuring Marc Bartra.



"We should not underestimate that it can still trigger post-traumatic stress months after it happened," Watzke said during his speech at the club's annual shareholders' meeting. “I've discussed this with psychologists. They say that the risk is extremely high some six, seven months after such an attack. We have professional help."