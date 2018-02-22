Dortmund looking to lock up Man Utd target to extension

Borussia Dortmund have opened contract talks with Germany international Marco Reus, who has less than 18 months left on his current deal.



Dortmund-born Reus, who returned to the club from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2012, suffered a cruciate ligament injury in last year's DFB Pokal final against Eintracht Frankfurt, ruling him out for the first half of the season.



The Germany international came back into the team earlier this month, with coach Peter Stoger praising him as a "difference-maker," but Dortmund could be in danger of losing him.



"We totally understood that Marco did not want to enter contract talks during his injury," sporting director Michael Zorc told Sport Bild. "And, of course, we will now intensify the talks."



Sport Bild reported that a first meeting between Dortmund officials and the player's representatives had already taken place.



In October, Reus said there were four or five clubs he would consider leaving BVB for.