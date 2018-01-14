Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are reportedly keeping tabs on Ajax’s Tottenham target Donny van de Beek.

The 20-year-old central midfielder, who can also play as right-back, was an important player for Ajax under Marcel Keizer and is set to be the same under new manager Erik ten Hag too. The Dutchman has appeared has 18 times for the Amsterdam based club this season, scoring six times and assisting once as well.

Said to be a target for Premier League powerhouses Tottenham, van de Beek is now also a target for Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund, who are monitoring his progress.

While Spurs and Dortmund are said to be watching him and the former also watching Justin Kluivert, van de Beek penned a new deal at the Amsterdam Arena in the beginning of 2018, extending his stay at the club till 2022. This is the midfielder’s breakout season at the club and his price will certainly rise now.

