Dortmund pay release clause to sign Barcelona starlet
29 January at 15:15Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are very close to sealing the signature of Barcelona's La Masia graduate Sergio Gomez, CalcioMercato understand.
Gomez is currently just 17 and is one of Barcelona's brightest youth players right now. He has made only two appearances for Barcelona B in the Segunda Division, appearing thrice in the UEFA Youth League. He was one of Spain's best players in November's Under-17 World Cup in India and was voted the second-best player in the tournament.
A winger by trade, Gomez now seems set to seal a move to Borussia Dortmund this month. It is said that the starlet will sign a three-year contract with the German giants, who will soon pay off Gomez' release clause, which lies in the region of 3 million euros.
Once the deal is done, Gomez will travel to Dortmund tomorrow to undergo his medical and seal the move.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
